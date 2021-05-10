Skip to main content

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsFirst of three S.Korea expert panels recommends approval of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

A healthcare worker holds a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine at a pop-up vaccination site operated by SOMOS Community Care during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Manhattan in New York City, New York, U.S., January 29, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo/File Photo

The first of three expert panels in South Korea gave its recommendation on Monday for the government to grant approval of the Moderna (MRNA.O) COVID-19 vaccine based on safety and efficacy of the shots in the U.S. phase 3 trial.

The national pharmaceutical panel is scheduled to make its recommendation on Thursday, but the government will wait for a third panel, which has not said when it will reach its conclusion, before deciding whether to grant approval.

