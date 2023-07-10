FMC taps Siemens Healthineers' Martin Fischer as new CFO

July 10 (Reuters) - German kidney dialysis group Fresenius Medical Care (FMEG.DE) said on Monday that it had appointed Martin Fischer as chief financial officer as of October 1, 2023.

Fischer, who joins from Siemens Healthineers' (SHLG.DE) diagnostics division, will succeed Helen Giza, who was appointed CEO and chair of the management board in December 2022 and currently serves as acting CFO, the company said.

Reporting by Anastasiia Kozlova, Editing by Friederike Heine

