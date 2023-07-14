Factbox: Food and beverage products that mention aspartame on their labels

July 14 (Reuters) - Aspartame, one of the world's most popular sweeteners, has been deemed a "possible carcinogen" by two groups linked to the World Health Organization, though it remains safe for consumption at already-agreed levels.

The sugar substitute, used in products from diet sodas to sugar-free yoghurts and cough drops, is a combination of two amino acids - phenylalanine and aspartic.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which approved aspartame in 1974, advises that products carry a warning label for Phenylketonurics - people with a rare genetic disorder who have difficulty in breaking down phenylalanine.

Below are some food and beverage companies that mention aspartame on their product label:

Source: US FDA, NCBI, company websites

Reporting by Granth Vanaik, Juveria Tabassum and Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.