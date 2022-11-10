Former GSK consumer health arm Haleon posts 16.1% jump in quarterly sales

The company logo for Haleon and the trading info is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., July 20, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

LONDON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Haleon (HLN.L), the former consumer health arm of GSK (GSK.L), on Thursday reported a 16.1% increase in third-quarter reported revenue as it raised prices, and lifted its sales outlook.

The company, which makes Sensodyne toothpaste and Panadol painkillers, said it now expects organic sales growth of 8.0-8.5%, versus its previous forcast of 6-8%.

"We saw accelerated growth in the third quarter in Oral Health, whilst strong comparatives in Vitamins, Minerals and Supplements resulted in category revenue down slightly, overall sales were similar to earlier quarters," Chief Executive Brian McNamara said in a statement.

Haleon said reported operating profit rose 12.2% to 569 million pounds ($647.69 million).

($1 = 0.8785 pounds)

