Former GSK consumer health arm Haleon posts 16.1% jump in quarterly sales















LONDON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Haleon (HLN.L), the former consumer health arm of GSK (GSK.L), on Thursday reported a 16.1% increase in third-quarter reported revenue as it raised prices, and lifted its sales outlook.

The company, which makes Sensodyne toothpaste and Panadol painkillers, said it now expects organic sales growth of 8.0-8.5%, versus its previous forcast of 6-8%.

"We saw accelerated growth in the third quarter in Oral Health, whilst strong comparatives in Vitamins, Minerals and Supplements resulted in category revenue down slightly, overall sales were similar to earlier quarters," Chief Executive Brian McNamara said in a statement.

Haleon said reported operating profit rose 12.2% to 569 million pounds ($647.69 million).

($1 = 0.8785 pounds)

Reporting by Richa Naidu; Editing by Jan Harvey and Jane Merriman











