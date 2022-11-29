Fosun weighs sale of Indian drugmaker Gland Pharma - Bloomberg News















BENGALURU, Nov 29 (Reuters) - China's Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd (600196.SS) is considering a sale of Indian drugmaker Gland Pharma Ltd (GLAD.NS), which has a market value of $3.5 billion, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Fosun, which holds a 57.86% stake in Gland Pharma, according to exchange data, did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment. Gland Pharma declined to comment.

Reporting by Nandan Mandayam in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza











