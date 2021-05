A medical worker prepares a dose of the "Comirnaty" Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine inside the exhibition palace transformed into a vaccination center in Nice as part of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination campaign in France, April 29, 2021. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

France will allocate more than 5% of its COVID-19 vaccine doses to the COVAX programme backed by the World Health Organisation, by the end of this year, said a French health ministry official.