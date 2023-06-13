France to invest $35 mln in South Asian healthcare-focused private equity















June 13 (Reuters) - Proparco, a unit of France's state development agency, is making a $35 million equity investment in Quadria Capital, an Asia healthcare-focused private equity firm, the companies said on Tuesday, to develop health care facilities in the region.

Quadria Capital aims to fill the gap between growing demand for healthcare and an "insufficient" healthcare infrastructure in South and Southeast Asia, Proparco, unit of Agence Française de Développement Group, said in a statement.

Reporting by Echha Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.