France reports 3,104 people in intensive care units with COVID-19

A healthcare worker looks at a COVID-19 patient's medical notes in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Centre Cardiologique du Nord private hospital in Saint-Denis, near Paris, amid the coronavirus disease pandemic in France, May 4, 2021. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

France reported that the number of people in intensive care units with COVID-19 fell by 102 to 3,104 on Friday, while the overall number of people in hospital with the disease fell by 669 to 17,272.

Both numbers have been on a strong downward trend in recent weeks.

The health ministry also reported 98 new coronavirus deaths in hospitals on Friday. Later on Friday, it is set to report the death tally for retirement care homes over the past three days as well as data on new cases.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.