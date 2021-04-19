Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsFrance reports 5,970 people in intensive care units with COVID-19

Reuters
1 minute read

The French health ministry said on Monday that 5,970 people were in intensive care units with COVID-19, up from 5,893 a day earlier, a sign that the hospital system remains under pressure.

France also reported 449 new COVID-19 deaths in hospitals, up from 140 on Sunday, taking the cumulative toll to 101,183 since the start of the pandemic.

The country is hoping a ramp-up of its vaccination campaign, combined with the one-month lockdown in place since end-March, will help it regain control over the latest outbreak, fuelled by variants of the novel coronavirus.

France reported 6,696 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, against 29,344 on Sunday, taking the total to 5.29 million.

This was the lowest number of new cases reported since Monday, March 15. There are usually fewer new cases reported on Mondays because less testing is carried out over the weekend.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals · 2:58 AM UTCJ&J COVID-19 vaccine reviewed for links to additional reports of severe side effects -CDC

The United States is reviewing reports of a handful of potential cases of severe side effects among people who received Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) COVID-19 vaccine, in addition to those that led to a pause in its use, a top U.S. public health official said on Monday.

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsNew U.S. COVID cases fall 0.4% last week, after rising for four weeks
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsU.S. will boost ‘Do Not Travel’ advisories to 80% of world
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsU.S. State Department says COVID-19 vaccines shipped for all overseas workforce
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsOntario complains of more vaccine delays as premier under fire for third COVID wave