A medical worker administers a nasal swab to a man at a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing point in Paris, France, December 31, 2021. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

PARIS, Jan 4 (Reuters) - France could reach close to a record 300,000 new daily cases of COVID-19 infection on Tuesday, French Health Minister Olivier Veran said in parliament.

Reporting by Nicolas Delame and Tassilo Hummel; Writing by Christian Lowe Editing by Gareth Jones

