France vaccine tsar: not enough data yet on need for fourth dose

1 minute read

A woman wearing a protective mask walks past a mobile coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing booth in Paris, France, December 31, 2021. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

PARIS, Jan 3 (Reuters) - France can make a decision in February or March on whether to recommend a fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccines once more scientific data has been gathered, the head of the French vaccination program, Alain Fischer, said on Monday on BFM TV.

Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Kevin Liffey

