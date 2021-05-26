Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsFrance will impose self isolation for people coming from UK
France will impose self-isolation measures for people coming from the United Kingdom due to the presence of COVID-19 variants in the country, French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Wednesday.
"France will set up compulsory isolation for people coming from the UK," Attal told a news briefing after a cabinet meeting, adding that details would be given in "the coming hours".
Germany's public health institute declared Britain and Northern Ireland a virus variant region last week and required anyone entering the country from the United Kingdom to quarantine for two weeks on arrival. read more
Attal said the COVID-19 situation was still improving significantly in France.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.