Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsFrance's COVID-19 infection cases accelerate, hospital pressure eases slightly

Reuters
2 minutes read

An emergency medical crew from the SAMU 59 unit carry a patient suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on a stretcher during a transfer operation from Lille Huriez hospital to Salengro intensive care unit in Lille, France April 8, 2021. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

France saw a decline in the number of COVID patients in intensive care units on Wednesday, and the daily death toll fell, but the number of new infections continued to grow.

Health ministry data showed ICU numbers dropped by 50 to 5,902, the first fall in nearly a week.

Intensive care numbers - which are the best measure of a health system's ability to deal with the crisis - have been rising steadily from less than 3,000 at the start of the year.

Government spokesman Gabriel Attal said earlier on Wednesday that peak hospitalisation levels have not yet been reached and that difficult times are still ahead.

During the first lockdown in spring 2020, ICU numbers peaked at over 7,000.

The health ministry reported 297 new coronavirus deaths in hospitals on Wednesday, compared with 324 on Tuesday and 385 the day before.

The total number of deaths since the start of the epidemic now stands at 99,777 and if current trends continue, France's COVID-19 death toll will exceed 100,000 on Thursday.

France also reported 43,505 new confirmed cases, taking the total to about 5.15 million, with the seven-day moving average of cases rising above 40,000 for the first time this year.

Attal said coronavirus was still circulating actively in the country, with signs of improvement in some parts of southern France but a worsening situation in other parts, such as Auvergne-Rhone Alpes.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals · April 15, 2021 · 11:58 PM UTCFauci says he believes J&J vaccine will ‘get back on track soon’

Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease doctor, hopes U.S. regulators will make a quick decision to lift a pause on the Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) vaccine and get that vaccine "back on track," he said in an interview with Reuters on Thursday.

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsJapan to expand quasi-emergency measures, casting fresh doubts on Olympics
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsU.S. preparing for 1-year COVID-19 booster shots; Pfizer chief sees need
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsBrazil's hospitals running out of sedatives as COVID-19 rages
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsStudy finds young U.S. Marines without COVID-19 history at greater infection risk

A study of more than 3,000 young U.S. Marines found that those without a history of COVID-19 had a five times greater risk of infection than those previously infected, according to findings published in the Lancet Respiratory Medicine journal.