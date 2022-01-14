France's HAS says Novavax and Janssen vaccines are good alternative

Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Novavax logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

PARIS, Jan 14 (Reuters) - French health authority HAS said on Friday that Novavax's (NVAX.O) Nuvaxovid and Janssen's (JNJ.N) COVID-19 vaccine offered an efficient alternative for people hesitant about RNA-based vaccines or who cannot take these for medical reasons.

HAS said RNA-based vaccines remain the preferred option, but that the two other vaccines should also be part of France's vaccination strategy.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Jean-Stephane Brosse, writing by GV De Clercq, Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.