France's HAS says Novavax and Janssen vaccines are good alternative
PARIS, Jan 14 (Reuters) - French health authority HAS said on Friday that Novavax's (NVAX.O) Nuvaxovid and Janssen's (JNJ.N) COVID-19 vaccine offered an efficient alternative for people hesitant about RNA-based vaccines or who cannot take these for medical reasons.
HAS said RNA-based vaccines remain the preferred option, but that the two other vaccines should also be part of France's vaccination strategy.
Reporting by Jean-Stephane Brosse, writing by GV De Clercq, Editing by Catherine Evans
