France's Le Maire sees no risk of Omicron paralysing the economy

People, wearing protective face masks, walk past a closed restaurant during the third lockdown imposed to slow the rate of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) contagion, in Nice, France, April 1, 2021. REUTERS/ Eric Gaillard

PARIS, Jan 4 (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said although the surge of the Omicron coronavirus variant was disrupting some sectors there was no risk of it "paralysing" the economy.

Le Maire also told RTL radio he was sticking to a forecast of 4% growth for France's GDP in 2022.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.