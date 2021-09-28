Skip to main content

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Sanofi ditches mRNA COVID-19 vaccine amid rivals' success

1 minute read

A Sanofi logo is seen during the company's annual results news conference in Paris, France, February 6, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier//File Photo

PARIS, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Sanofi (SASY.PA) is dropping plans for its own mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine because of the dominant role of the BioNTech-Pfizer (22UAy.DE)(PFE.N) alliance as well as Moderna (MRNA.O) in the fight against the pandemic, the company said on Tuesday.

The French healthcare group will instead focus on efforts with British partner GlaxoSmithKline to bring a COVID-19 vaccine candidate to market based on the more conventional protein-based approach, where mass trials are ongoing. read more

The decision to drop clinical development of the mRNA shot, acquired as part of its takeover of Translate Bio , came despite positive positive Phase I/II study interim results announced on Tuesday where participants' blood readings showed a strong immune reaction.

But Sanofi said the read-out encouraged it only to pursue the technology as a potential vaccine against influenza and other diseases, giving up on the area of COVID-19 because of the strong market presence of the two approved mRNA shots.

"These results will clearly help inform the path forward for our mRNA development programs," said Jean-Francois Toussaint, global head of research and development at Sanofi Pasteur.

Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Sudip Kar-Gupta and Ludwig Burger, editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals · 12:20 AM UTC

Eisai, Biogen start U.S. accelerated approval for new Alzheimer's drug

Japanese drugmaker Eisai Co on Monday began its application process for its experimental drug for early Alzheimer's disease using an accelerated approval pathway, the same path that helped Eisai's development partner Biogen Inc win U.S. approval of its medication in June.

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Valneva, Pfizer report good Phase 2 results for Lyme disease vaccine candidate
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Sanofi ditches mRNA COVID-19 vaccine amid rivals' success
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
India allows Serum Institute to enrol 7-11 year olds in COVID-19 vaccine trial
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Sydney's unvaccinated warned of social isolation when COVID-19 lockdown ends