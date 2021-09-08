Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
France's Sanofi to buy U.S. biopharma firm Kadmon in $1.9 bln deal
PARIS, Sept 8 (Reuters) - French drugmaker Sanofi SA (SASY.PA) has agreed to buy U.S. biopharmaceutical company Kadmon Holdings Inc (KDMN.O) in a $1.9 billion deal, the companies said on Wednesday.
Sanofi said it has offered $9.50 per share in cash for Kadmon, representing a total equity value of approximately $1.9 billion on a fully diluted basis, and that both companies' boards unanimously approved the transaction.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.