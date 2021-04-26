Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsFrance's Sanofi to help Moderna manufacture COVID-19 shots

Reuters
2 minutes read

Sanofi (SASY.PA) will fill and pack millions of Moderna (MRNA.O) COVID-19 vaccines from September in an effort to help meet the demand for the U.S. drugmaker's shots, the French company said on Monday.

Sanofi said it would help supply up to 200 million doses of Moderna's vaccine at its Ridgefield facility in New Jersey. Financial details of the arrangement were not disclosed.

The deal marks Sanofi's third such agreement this year. In January, Sanofi pledged to help supply over 125 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine made by Pfizer (PFE.N) and BioNTech from this summer. read more

A month later, it said it would fill and finish vials of Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) single-shot vaccine at a rate of approximately 12 million doses per month. read more

Sanofi said it was still working on developing two COVID-19 vaccines, one in partnership with Britain's GlaxoSmithkline (GSK.L) for which it has started new clinical trials after disappointing early-stage results last year, and another with U.S. company Translate Bio (TBIO.O).

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals · 12:18 PM UTCIndian hospitals swamped by coronavirus as countries promise aid

India's new coronavirus infections hit a record peak for a fifth day on Monday, as countries including Britain, Germany and the United States pledged to send urgent medical aid to help battle the crisis overwhelming its hospitals.

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsWhat you need to know about the coronavirus right now
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsModerna vaccine to be reviewed for WHO emergency listing on April 30 - WHO spokesman
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsEU sues AstraZeneca over delayed deliveries of COVID-19 vaccine
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsLatin America's vaccine shortage threatens fragile revival as pandemic rages