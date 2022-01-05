French court rules in favour of class action against Sanofi over Depakine drug - media

The logo of Sanofi is seen at the company's research and production centre in Vitry-sur-Seine, France, August 6, 2019. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS, Jan 5 (Reuters) - A French court on Wednesday ruled that the families of victims of Depakine, an epilepsy drug that caused birth malfunctions and slow neurological development when taken during pregnancy, could join a class action lawsuit against healthcare group Sanofi (SASY.PA), France Info radio reported, quoting news agency AFP.

Victims association APESAC, that represents 7,500 families, had launched the class action in September 2021 against Sanofi, which was also placed under formal investigation on charges of manslaughter over Depakine in 2020.

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten

