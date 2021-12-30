French daily COVID infections above 200,000 for second day running

People, wearing protective face masks, walk on the Mouffetard street, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Paris, France, December 30, 2021. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

PARIS, Dec 30 (Reuters) - France reported 206,243 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the latest 24-hour period on Thursday, rising above 200,000 for the second day running as the Omicron variant takes hold.

A record of 208,099 was set on Wednesday, as Health Minister Oliver Veran warned of a "tsunami" of infections. read more

The seven-day moving average of daily new infections, which evens out reporting irregularities, reached a record 121,566, a figure multiplied by almost four in just a month.

Wearing masks in the streets of Paris and Lyon will be mandatory again as authorities seek to avoid a New Year's Eve infection spike.

The total number of people hospitalised for COVID-19 has increased by 465 over 24 hours, standing at a more than seven-month peak of 18,321.

But that figure is still almost half the record 33,497 reached in November 2020.

The COVID-19 death toll increased by 180 over 24 hours to 123,552. The seven-day moving average of daily deaths also stood at 180.

Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten, writing by Ingrid Melander, editing by Nick Macfie

