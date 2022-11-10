French drugmaker Valneva to cut 20%-25% of workforce















Nov 10 (Reuters) - French drugmaker Valneva (VLS.PA) said on Thursday it was expecting to reduce 20% to 25% of its existing workforce as part of a revamp strategy.

The group, which develops, manufactures and distributes vaccines against infectious diseases, said it expected the resizing to result in annualised savings of approximately 12 million euros ($12.04 million).

($1 = 0.9968 euros)

Reporting by Dina Kartit and Valentine Baldassari; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman











