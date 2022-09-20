French health authority clears Omicron-adapted COVID boosters for autumn vaccination campaign

Test tube labelled "COVID-19 Omicron variant test positive" is seen in this illustration picture taken January 15, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

PARIS, Sept 20 (Reuters) - France's HAS health authority on Tuesday followed the European Union's drug regulator and cleared two separate COVID-19 vaccine boosters updated to target the Omicron strain.

Developed by Moderna (MRNA.O) and the team of Pfizer (PFE.N) and BioNTech (22UAy.DE), the new so-called bivalent shots combat the BA.1 version of Omicron and the original virus first detected in China.

"The HAS confirms its recommendation to administer an additional dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to people at risk of developing a severe form of the disease, as well as to their families and healthcare professionals in the autumn", the body said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Tassilo Hummel Editing by GV De Clercq

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.