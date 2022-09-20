French health authority clears Omicron-adapted COVID boosters for autumn vaccination campaign
PARIS, Sept 20 (Reuters) - France's HAS health authority on Tuesday followed the European Union's drug regulator and cleared two separate COVID-19 vaccine boosters updated to target the Omicron strain.
Developed by Moderna (MRNA.O) and the team of Pfizer (PFE.N) and BioNTech (22UAy.DE), the new so-called bivalent shots combat the BA.1 version of Omicron and the original virus first detected in China.
"The HAS confirms its recommendation to administer an additional dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to people at risk of developing a severe form of the disease, as well as to their families and healthcare professionals in the autumn", the body said.
