Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

French health minister warns of fourth COVID wave

1 minute read

People wearing protective face masks walk on the Champs Elysees Avenue, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in France, May 27, 2021. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

PARIS, July 4 (Reuters) - Health Minister Olivier Veran on Sunday urged as many French people as possible to get a COVID-19 vaccine, warning that France could be heading for a fourth wave of the epidemic by the end of the month due to the highly transmissible Delta variant.

"For five days, (the infection rate) hasn't come down - it's rising again. Because of the Delta variant, which is very contagious. The British example shows that a fourth wave is possible from the end of July," Veran said on Twitter.

"We must move even faster (on vaccination). Our country is in a race against time."

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals · 3:08 PM UTCIsrael says negotiating Pfizer surplus with other countries

Israel is in talks with other countries about a deal to unload its surplus of Pfizer/BioNtech (PFE.N), COVID-19 vaccines, doses of which are due to expire by the end of the month, officials said on Sunday.

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsFrench health minister warns of fourth COVID wave
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsAustralian state reports drop in new COVID-19 cases; lockdowns ease in some areas
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsIndonesia ramps up oxygen output after dozens die amid scarcity
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsBulgaria considers incentives to boost COVID-19 vaccinations