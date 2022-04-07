French hospital system not in danger as current COVID-19 wave reached peak - Veran

French Health Minister Olivier Veran attends the questions to the government session at the National Assembly in Paris, France February 22, 2022. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

PARIS, April 7 (Reuters) - The current COVID-19 wave hitting France has now reached its peak, which means the country's hospital system is not in danger, Health Minister Olivier Veran said in an interview with RTL radio on Thursday.

"We are still at a high level, with 150,000 new cases per day, but the trend is going down since five days," Veran said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.