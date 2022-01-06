French Prime Minister not in favour of compulsory COVID vaccination

French Prime Minister Jean Castex gestures as he speaks during a news conference following the weekly cabinet meeting discussions over a bill for the prevention of acts of terrorism at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, April 28, 2021. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/Pool

PARIS, Jan 6 (Reuters) - French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Thursday that making vaccination compulsory to rein in the new coronavirus would not be very helpful, as that move would bring more problems than solutions.

"We already have some difficulties to control the health pass compliance. Those difficulties would be even bigger if we made vaccination compulsory," Castex told BFM TV and RMC Radio.

On Wednesday, France registered a record of more than 332,252 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, and a further 246 COVID deaths in hospitals. read more

Italy on Wednesday made COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for people from the age of 50, one of very few European countries to take a similar steps, in an attempt to ease pressure on its health service and reduce fatalities. read more

