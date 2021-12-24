French regulator recommends COVID boosters three months after first course

People queue for tests ahead of Christmas, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Paris, France, December 23, 2021. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

PARIS, Dec 24 (Reuters) - France's Haute Autorite de Sante (HAS) regulator said on Friday that COVID-19 boosters could be administered three months after the first full course of shots.

The new recommendation was issued as part of an ongoing effort to try to curb the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant in the country.

