Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
French regulator recommends COVID boosters three months after first course
1 minute read
PARIS, Dec 24 (Reuters) - France's Haute Autorite de Sante (HAS) regulator said on Friday that COVID-19 boosters could be administered three months after the first full course of shots.
The new recommendation was issued as part of an ongoing effort to try to curb the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant in the country.
Reporting by Juliette Jabkhiro; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Alison Williams
