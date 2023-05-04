French vaccine maker Valneva posts smaller-than-expected Q1 earnings loss

May 4 (Reuters) - French vaccine maker Valneva (VLS.PA) reported on Thursday a first quarter core earnings loss of 12.3 million euros ($13.63 million), smaller than expected by analysts, helped by increasing sales of its travel vaccines Dukoral and Ixiaro.

The company also confirmed its financial guidance for 2023.

($1 = 0.9027 euros)

