French vaccine maker Valneva posts smaller-than-expected Q1 earnings loss
May 4 (Reuters) - French vaccine maker Valneva (VLS.PA) reported on Thursday a first quarter core earnings loss of 12.3 million euros ($13.63 million), smaller than expected by analysts, helped by increasing sales of its travel vaccines Dukoral and Ixiaro.
The company also confirmed its financial guidance for 2023.
($1 = 0.9027 euros)
