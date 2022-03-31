Fresenius agrees two acquisition deals to bolster Kabi drugs unit

FRANKFURT, March 31 (Reuters) - German healthcare group Fresenius (FREG.DE) said its generic drugs unit Kabi has agreed to acquire a 55% stake in mAbxience Holding S.L. for 495 million euros ($553 million) plus milestone payments contingent on commercial and development targets.

Fresenius will also have an option to buy the remaining shares in mAbxience, a maker of biosimilar drugs without patent protection, under certain terms.

In a statement on Thursday, Fresenius said the Kabi division also agreed to acquire Ivenix Inc, a maker of infusion therapies, for $240 million upfront plus milestone payments.

($1 = 0.8955 euros)

Reporting by Ludwig Burger, Editing by Miranda Muray

