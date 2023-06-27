Fresenius Medical Care shares drop on U.S. dialysis payment adjustment

FRANKFURT, June 27 (Reuters) - Shares in kidney dialysis group Fresenius Medical Care (FMEG.DE) declined 1.7% at market open in Germany on Tuesday after a payment increase proposed by a major U.S. public health insurance body fell short of market expectations.

Analysts said the base-rate payment increase proposed by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services late on Monday was 1.6% to 1.7% lower than projected.

