Fresenius Medical cuts outlook on slower recovery, rising costs















BERLIN, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Kidney dialysis provider Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) on Sunday revised down its forecast for 2022, expecting net income to decline this year, dragged down by rising labour costs and a slower than expected recovery in North America business.

The company now expects net income to decline in the high-teens to mid-20s percentage range this year, down from its previous outlook of a high-teens percentage drop. It still expects revenue to grow at a low single digit percentage rate.

FMC said net income dropped 16% in third quarter to 230 million euros ($229.15 million) while operating income fell by 7% to 472 million euros in the quarter.

($1 = 1.0037 euros)

Reporting by Riham Alkousaa; Editing by Alison Williams











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.