Fresenius Medical says labour shortages easing as operating profit drops 9%

FRANKFURT, May 9 (Reuters) - Fresenius Medical Care (FMEG.DE) said labour shortages were slowly easing as it reported a decline in first-quarter adjusted operating income of 9%.

In a statement on Tuesday, the company said adjusted operating income dropped to 354 million euros ($390 million), slightly above the median analyst estimate of 335 million in a consensus posted on the company's website.

"The first quarter confirmed the trends towards improving treatment volumes and towards a stabilizing labor environment in the U.S," said CEO Helen Giza.

It confirmed its full-year guidance, saying operating income excluding one-offs would likely remain flat or decline by up to a "high-single digit" percentage in 2023, which it has described as a transition year towards earnings growth recovery in 2024.

Its parent company, German healthcare group Fresenius (FREG.DE), said on Tuesday that first-quarter operating earnings slipped a currency-adjusted 10%.

