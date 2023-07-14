Fresenius Medical shareholders approve change in legal form

FRANKFURT, July 14 (Reuters) - Fresenius Medical Care (FMEG.DE) said on Friday that shareholders voted with a 99.88% majority in favour of a change that will simplify its governance and make parent Fresenius SE (FREG.DE) a regular minority shareholder.

The vote to become a regular stock corporation and to abolish the legal form of KGaA was held at a extraordinary shareholder meeting of the Germany-based dialysis provider.

The reorganisation was initiated by Michael Sen, the CEO of parent group Fresenius, which will become a regular minority shareholder with a 32% stake.

Reporting by Ludwig Burger, Editing by Louise Heavens

