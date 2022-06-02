Fresenius plans to cut 2,000 jobs globally at Kabi unit - Handelsblatt

The Fresenius SE headquarters are pictured in Bad Homburg near Frankfurt, Germany February 22, 2017. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

BERLIN, June 2 (Reuters) - Healthcare group Fresenius (FREG.DE) plans to cut 2,000 jobs globally in its generic drugs unit Kabi, or around 5% of the unit's workforce, as part of an efficiency programme, business daily Handelsblatt reported on Thursday.

In Germany, 250 jobs would be affected, the paper said.

Fresenius did not immediately reply to an emailed request for comment.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Kirsti Knolle Editing by Madeline Chambers

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.