FTC settles with Vyera over Daraprim, Shkreli litigation to go on

Former drug company executive Martin Shkreli arrives at U.S. District Court for the third day of jury deliberations in his securities fraud trial in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, U.S., August 2, 2017. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

WASHINGTON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission has reached a settlement agreement with Vyera Pharmaceuticals over allegations it sought to block generic versions of its drug Daraprim, they said in a court filing.

Litigation against Martin Shkreli will continue, the filing said.

The Federal Trade Commission filed a lawsuit in January 2020 alleging that the company Shkreli once ran protected its dominance of the drug by restricting distribution to ensure generic drug makers could not get the samples needed to bring out a cheaper version of the drug. The company, formerly Turing Pharmaceuticals, also prevented potential competitors from buying an ingredient, the FTC said.

Shkreli gained notoriety when he boosted the price of Daraprim, which is used to treat toxoplasmosis, from $17.50 per tablet to $750. Toxoplasmosis is a common parasitic infection that can cause serious problems in people with weakened immune systems.

Shkreli, who was found guilty of fraud in 2017, is due to be released from federal prison in October 2022, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Jon Stempel and Diane Bartz; Editing by Mark Porter

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.