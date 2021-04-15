Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Fujifilm's company logo (top) is seen at its exhibition hall nearby the headquarters of Fujifilm Holdings Corp in Tokyo, Japan June 12, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

Fujifilm Holdings Corp (4901.T) said on Thursday it plans to invest 1.2 trillion yen ($11.02 billion) over three years to accelerate growth in healthcare and its highly-functional materials businesses.

Healthcare will become the company's largest segment in terms of revenue and operating income, Fujifilm said in a release about its medium-term management plan.

Fujifilm announced last month that Shigetaka Komori, who oversaw the company's transition from film business to healthcare, would step down as chairman and chief executive in June. read more

($1 = 108.9000 yen)

