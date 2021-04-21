Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsFujifilm starts new late-phase trial of Avigan in Japan for COVID-19 patients

Reuters
1 minute read

Fujifilm Holdings Corp (4901.T) said on Wednesday it started a new phase III trial of its anti-influenza drug Avigan in Japan for COVID-19 patients.

The new trial in Japan is targeting patients with early-onset of COVID-19 who have risk factors for progression to severe symptoms, Fujifilm said in a release.

Domestic approval of the drug for COVID-19 was delayed after a health ministry panel said in December that trial data was inconclusive.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals · 1:53 AM UTCJ&J to resume rollout of COVID-19 vaccine in Europe with safety warning

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) said on Tuesday it will resume rolling out its COVID-19 vaccine in Europe after the region's medical regulator said the benefits of the shot outweigh the risk of very rare, potentially lethal blood clots.

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsU.S. administers 213.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsJapan weighs state of emergency for Tokyo, Osaka regions amid virus surge -media
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsAustralian state seeks to build onshore mRNA vaccine site
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsEuropean Medicines Agency: More than 300 cases of rare blood clot events worldwide