Spain antitrust watchdog fines Merck 39 mln euros in contraceptives case

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals · October 25, 2022 · 10:56 AM UTC

Spain's competition watchdog has slapped a 39 million-euro ($38.45 million) fine on U.S.-based Merck & Co Inc for anti-competitive behaviour in a case brought by Spanish rival Insud Pharma over a contraception device.