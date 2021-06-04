Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
G7 emphasises support for vaccine sharing when domestic situations permit

British Health Secretary Matt Hancock gives a thumbs-up before welcoming his G7 counterparts to Mansfield College, Oxford University, Britain, June 3, 2021 where health leaders will convene for a two-day event ahead of the G7 leaders' summit later in the month. Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire/Pool via REUTERS

Health ministers from the Group of Seven (G7) nations on Friday emphasised their support for the sharing of COVID-19 vaccines when domestic circumstances allow.

"We emphasise our support for global sharing of safe, effective, quality and affordable vaccine doses including working with COVAX when domestic situations permit," said a communique issued by Britain, which holds the rotating presidency of the group.

COVAX is a global initiative aimed at improving vaccine access.

