G7 emphasises support for vaccine sharing when domestic situations permit
Health ministers from the Group of Seven (G7) nations on Friday emphasised their support for the sharing of COVID-19 vaccines when domestic circumstances allow.
"We emphasise our support for global sharing of safe, effective, quality and affordable vaccine doses including working with COVAX when domestic situations permit," said a communique issued by Britain, which holds the rotating presidency of the group.
COVAX is a global initiative aimed at improving vaccine access.
