G7 emphasises support for vaccine sharing when domestic situations permit

British Health Secretary Matt Hancock gives a thumbs-up before welcoming his G7 counterparts to Mansfield College, Oxford University, Britain, June 3, 2021 where health leaders will convene for a two-day event ahead of the G7 leaders' summit later in the month. Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire/Pool via REUTERS

Health ministers from the Group of Seven (G7) nations on Friday emphasised their support for the sharing of COVID-19 vaccines when domestic circumstances allow.

"We emphasise our support for global sharing of safe, effective, quality and affordable vaccine doses including working with COVAX when domestic situations permit," said a communique issued by Britain, which holds the rotating presidency of the group.

COVAX is a global initiative aimed at improving vaccine access.

