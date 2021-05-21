Boxes of AstraZeneca/Oxford coronavirus vaccines, redeployed from the Democratic Republic of Congo, arrive at a cold storage facility in Accra, Ghana, May 7, 2021. REUTERS/Francis Kokoroko

The GAVI Vaccine Alliance has signed an advanced purchase agreement with Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) for 200 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine for the COVAX vaccine-sharing programme, it said in a statement on Friday.

GAVI said the goal was to have the doses available in 2021 and for both self-financing participants of COVAX as well as poorer countries.

"As a one dose vaccine, the J&J vaccine has particular relevance for places with difficult infrastructure, making it a very important addition to the portfolio," said GAVI CEO Seth Berkley.

