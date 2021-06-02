Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
GAVI in talks with China's Sinovax to expand COVAX supply - spokesperson

The GAVI vaccine alliance is in talks with Chinese drugmaker Sinovac Biotch (SVA.O) to expand the COVAX dose-sharing portfolio available to poor countries following the World Health Organization's approval of its COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, a GAVI spokesperson said.

"Gavi, on behalf of the COVAX Facility, is in dialogue with several manufacturers, including Sinovac, to expand and diversify the portfolio further and secure access to additional doses for Facility participants," she said on Wednesday.

