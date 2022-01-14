GE suspends COVID-19 vaccine or test requirement after U.S. Supreme Court's ruling

The General Electric logo is seen in a Sears store in Schaumburg, Illinois, September 8, 2014. Sweden's Electrolux AB said on Monday it would double U.S. sales by paying $3.3 billion in cash for General Electric Co's appliances business in its biggest ever deal, giving it the scale to go head-to-head with larger rival Whirlpool. REUTERS/Jim Young

CHICAGO, Jan 14 (Reuters) - General Electric Co on Friday said it has suspended COVID-19 vaccine or test requirement for employees after the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling.

The court on Thursday blocked President Joe Biden's COVID-19 vaccination-or-testing mandate for large businesses - a policy the conservative justices deemed an improper imposition on the lives and health of many Americans - while endorsing a separate federal vaccine requirement for healthcare facilities.

Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh, Editing by Franklin Paul

