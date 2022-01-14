Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals1 minute read
GE suspends COVID-19 vaccine or test requirement after U.S. Supreme Court's ruling
CHICAGO, Jan 14 (Reuters) - General Electric Co on Friday said it has suspended COVID-19 vaccine or test requirement for employees after the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling.
The court on Thursday blocked President Joe Biden's COVID-19 vaccination-or-testing mandate for large businesses - a policy the conservative justices deemed an improper imposition on the lives and health of many Americans - while endorsing a separate federal vaccine requirement for healthcare facilities.
Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh, Editing by Franklin Paul
