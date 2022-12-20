German pharma company MorphoSys's finance head to step down

Companies MorphoSys AG Follow















BERLIN, Dec 20 (Reuters) - German pharma company MorphoSys (MORG.DE) said its finance chief Sung Lee would leave the company for personal reasons in March 2023 and that the company was seeking a successor to Sung, who joined in February 2021.

The company suffered a major setback in November when an Alzheimer's drug candidate it was developing with Roche failed to slow the progress of the memory-robbing disease in two separate drug trials.

"We understand Sung's desire to go back to California and the importance of his personal obligations," said company chair Marc Cluzel.

