German Pharma-Park Marburg, home to BioNTech, up for sale -sources

FRANKFURT, July 22 (Reuters) - Pharma-Park Marburg, where German drugmaker BioNTech (22UAy.DE) produces its COVID-19 vaccine, has been put up for sale in a potential 450 million euro ($531 million) deal, three people close to the matter said.

The biotech-focused industrial park, which also counts GSK (GSK.L), Healthineers (SHLG.DE) and CSL Behring as tenants, has been offered for sale by its owner Infrareal, they said.

Insurer Swiss Life (SLHN.S) and infrastructure investor Ancala are expected to submit binding bids in coming days, the people added.

Infrareal and Ancala were not immediately available for comment, while Swiss Life declined to comment.

Pharma-Park Marburg has annual earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of about 25 million euros and could be valued at 400-450 million euros, the people said.

The industrial park covers an area of 67.4 hectares, and approximately 6,000 employees work there.

