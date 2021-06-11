Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

German psychedelic startup Atai targets valuation of $2.3 bln in U.S. IPO

2 minute read

Atai Life Sciences B.V., backed by billionaire investor Peter Thiel, said on Friday it was looking to raise as much as $214.3 million through a U.S. initial public offering, targeting a valuation of about $2.3 billion.

The Berlin-based biotech startup, which is exploring the use of psychedelic treatments for mental health disorders, said it planned to sell around 14.29 million shares priced between $13 and $15 per share. (https://bit.ly/3iA5ste)

Atai's co-founder Christian Angermayer is an advocate of the mental health benefits of psychedelics such as psilocybin, the active ingredient in so-called magic mushrooms, for the treatment of depression, anxiety and substance use disorders.

The company has raised $157 million from investors at a valuation of about $2 billion and was considering floating its shares in the U.S. in May, Reuters reported in March, citing a source close to the matter.

Launched in 2018, Atai has raised $362.3 million in cash so far, a regulatory filing showed.

Atai will be listed on the Nasdaq and will trade under the ticker symbol "ATAI".

Credit Suisse, Citigroup, Cowen and Berenberg were the lead underwriters for the offering.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals · 7:37 AM UTC‘Extraordinary times, extraordinary measures’: U.S. approach to vanquish pandemic

The United States will continue to press for a waiver of intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines and treatments even as it and other Group of Seven rich nations sharply expand donations of vaccines to poorer countries.

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsFailed: UK's ex-PM Brown says G7 COVID vaccine plan offers no solution
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsAnalysis: U.S. FDA faces mounting criticism over Alzheimer’s drug approval
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsModerna COVID-19 vaccine plant in France gets approval
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsG7 vaccine pledge is just a drop in the ocean, campaigners say