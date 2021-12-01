German state reports four fully vaccinated people infected with Omicron

A sign requesting visitors to wear face masks is seen at a Christmas market as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Berlin, Germany, November 30, 2021. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi/file photo

BERLIN, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Four people in southern Germany have tested positive for the Omicron COVID-19 variant even though they were fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, the public health office in the state of Baden-Wuerttemberg said.

Three of the infected people returned from a business trip to South Africa on Nov. 26 and Nov. 27 respectively, and the fourth person is a family member of one of the returnees, the state public health office said on Tuesday.

"All four people are fully vaccinated. A mutation analysis carried out by the State Health Office has confirmed that all of them are infected with the new variant of concern," the office said in a statement, adding that all four were in quarantine.

All four showed moderate symptoms.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Writing by Paul Carrel, editing by Kirsti Knolle

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.