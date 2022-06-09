1 minute read
German vaccine authority recommends Imvanex for adults at risk of monkeypox
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
BERLIN, June 9 (Reuters) - Germany's vaccine advisory committee recommends that people over 18 who have been exposed to or are at increased risk of monkeypox infection receive Bavarian Nordic's Imvanex vaccine, it said on Thursday.
Those at increased risk of monkeypox include men who have sex with multiple male partners and infectious disease lab workers, the committee, known as STIKO, said.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Kirsti Knolle, editing by Thomas Escritt
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.