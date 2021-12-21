German vaccine committee recommends booster after three months

A woman receives a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in the Central Mosque, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Cologne, Germany, December 18, 2021. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

BERLIN, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Germany's STIKO vaccine authority shortened the recommended amount of time between a second coronavirus shot and a booster to three months on Tuesday.

The authority said that anyone over age 18 could have a booster shot using an mRNA vaccine three months after completing a two-shot course of COVID-19 vaccines.

While data remains limited, half a dozen laboratory studies have shown that an initial course of COVID-19 vaccines is not enough to halt infection from the Omicron variant, but a booster shot may help. read more

Reporting by Miranda Murray, editing by Emma Thomasson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.