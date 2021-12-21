Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
German vaccine committee recommends booster after three months
BERLIN, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Germany's STIKO vaccine authority shortened the recommended amount of time between a second coronavirus shot and a booster to three months on Tuesday.
The authority said that anyone over age 18 could have a booster shot using an mRNA vaccine three months after completing a two-shot course of COVID-19 vaccines.
While data remains limited, half a dozen laboratory studies have shown that an initial course of COVID-19 vaccines is not enough to halt infection from the Omicron variant, but a booster shot may help. read more
Reporting by Miranda Murray, editing by Emma Thomasson
