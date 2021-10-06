Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
German to weigh need to purchase Merck & co's COVID-19 drug
FRANKFURT, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Germany will hold talks on whether it needs to make bulk purchases of Merck & Co's (MRK.N) promising drug candidate for the treatment of COVID-19, its health minister said on Wednesday.
Germany had always secured access to effective COVID-19 treatments early, minister Jens Spahn told a news conference, when asked whether the country would seek to buy Merck's molnupiravir, which has shown promise in a trial.
