German to weigh need to purchase Merck & co's COVID-19 drug

The Merck logo is seen on a sign at the Merck & Co campus in Rahway, New Jersey, U.S., July 12, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

FRANKFURT, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Germany will hold talks on whether it needs to make bulk purchases of Merck & Co's (MRK.N) promising drug candidate for the treatment of COVID-19, its health minister said on Wednesday.

Germany had always secured access to effective COVID-19 treatments early, minister Jens Spahn told a news conference, when asked whether the country would seek to buy Merck's molnupiravir, which has shown promise in a trial.

Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Riham Alkousaa

