Germany demands that J&J make up COVID-19 vaccine gap in July

Johnson & Johnson coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine is seen at the OSU Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio, U.S. March 2, 2021. REUTERS/Gaelen Morse

Germany's health ministry on Sunday said Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) must deliver 6.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to Germany in July to make up for a shortfall expected in June after the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) told the company to dispose of millions of doses because contamination concerns.

"This is regrettable because each dose counts," said a ministry spokesman in response to an enquiry by Reuters. "We therefore expect from J&J that this amount is delivered in July as quickly as possible."

Countries should also avoid giving the Astrazeneca coronavirus vaccine to people over 60, the head of the EU drug regulator's COVID-19 task force was quoted on Sunday as saying, amid fears over rare blood clotting and as more vaccines become available.

