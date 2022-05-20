1 minute read
Germany detects first case of monkeypox - military medical service
BERLIN, May 20 (Reuters) - Germany has detected its first case of monkeypox, the German armed forces' medical service said on Friday.
"The Institute for Microbiology of the German Armed Forces in Munich has now also detected the monkeypox virus beyond doubt for the first time in Germany on 19 May 2022 in a patient with characteristic skin lesions," the service said in a statement.
Writing by Paul Carrel
